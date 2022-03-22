Walker-Peters, Mitchell earn first England call-ups

Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell have been called up to the England squad for the first time as manager Gareth Southgate on Monday announced his 25-man selection for friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

The full backs replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James following the duo's withdrawal due to injury. Southgate also included West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as a replacement for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale.

Southgate named a fairly depleted squad for the two games, with Kieran Trippier, Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham also unavailable for selection.

England hosts Switzerland on March 26 before playing Ivory Coast three days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Sam Johnstone (West Brom)

Defenders: Conor Coady (Wolves), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal), Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace), Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)