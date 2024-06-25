MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe scores his first ever goal in Euros in France vs Poland

Kylian Mbappe scored in the 56th minute for France against Poland in its Group D clash of Euro 2024 at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 22:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick.
Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe scored in the 56th minute for France against Poland in its Group D clash of Euro 2024 at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

This is the France captain’s first-ever goal in the Euros. Mbappe did feature in the Euro 2020 edition but failed to find the net in its four games since it was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Switzerland on penalties.

FOR USA

FOR VIEWERS IN INDIA

