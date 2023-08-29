MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: Mancini aims to win the Asian Cup with the Saudi Arabia national team

The former Italian coach outlined his aspirations to raise the team’s level in Asia and detailed his long and short-term plans, adding he will evaluate the players to complete the objective of winning the continental tournament.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 08:56 IST , RIYADH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
New Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini with Yasser Al-Misehal president of Saudi Arabia Football Federation.
New Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini with Yasser Al-Misehal president of Saudi Arabia Football Federation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
New Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini with Yasser Al-Misehal president of Saudi Arabia Football Federation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

New Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini said his main goal is for the men’s national team to win the Asian Cup after 27 years, at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) presentation event in Riyadh on Monday.

The former Italian coach outlined his aspirations to raise the team’s level in Asia and detailed his long and short-term plans, adding he will evaluate the players to complete the objective of winning the continental tournament.

ALSO READ
La Liga: Atletico Madrid routs Rayo Vallecano 7-0 in Spanish league

“Our target is to win the Asian Cup after 27 years. Our target before that is that we have four friendlies, we have two World Cup qualifiers and after that we have a 20-day training camp to prepare for the Asian Cup,” Mancini said in a statement.

“I am not a magician, we have exceptional talents and we can achieve our goals through continuous work. We have good players, the previous coach did a great job, and in the coming period we have to translate our words into realities on the field.”

ALSO READ | Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia coach 2 weeks after quitting job in charge of Italy

Former coach Herve Renard led the Saudi team at the Qatar World Cup, where they pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history by defeating eventual champions Argentina in their opening match before being eliminated in the group stage.

Mancini also spoke about the state of Saudi soccer, drawing parallels with what happened in his home country: “Many great foreign players came to Italy and we improved a lot. It’s good for Saudi players.”

ALSO READ
Spanish FA asks UEFA to suspend RFEF from international competitions; backs Rubiales to continue

The country is heavily investing in its top-flight football league, with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announcing the Sports Club Investment and Privatization Project, involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

“Saudi Arabia has become an attractive country for all global names,” President of SAFF Yasser Al Misehal said.

Numerous top players have been lured to the country following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last year. More recently Karim Benzema and Neymar are among those who have joined Saudi clubs along with English coach Steven Gerrard.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
