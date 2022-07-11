Football

Wayne Rooney agrees to return to DC United as coach - reports

The former Manchester United and England star has reached an agreement to coach DC United, a club he played for in 2018 and 2019.

AFP
11 July, 2022 15:23 IST
11 July, 2022 15:23 IST
Wayne Rooney will join DC United once visa formalities are formalised.

Wayne Rooney will join DC United once visa formalities are formalised. | Photo Credit: AP

The former Manchester United and England star has reached an agreement to coach DC United, a club he played for in 2018 and 2019.

Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney has reached an agreement to coach Major League Soccer team DC United for which he played between 2018 and 2019, US media reported on Sunday.

The 36-year-old will join the team once visa formalities are finalised, ESPN and The Athletic reported. A reporter for The Athletic tweeted a photo of Rooney at Dulles International Airport outside Washington on Sunday.

The Englishman will replace Argentine Hernan Losada, who was fired due to poor results only six games into the season. The team also failed to rebound after Losada’s departure and currently occupies the penultimate position in the Eastern Conference with just 17 points in 17 games.

ALSO READ - Chelsea to sign Sterling from Man City

Led by interim coach Chad Ashton, the capital club suffered a crushing 7-0 drubbing at the hands of the Philadelphia Union on Friday.

Rooney resigned as manager of Derby County at the end of June, gaining plaudits for his efforts in his first managerial role under very trying circumstances. He was unable to keep the team in the Championship after the crisis-torn club was hit by a 21-point deduction as punishment for financial issues.

However, he had managed to keep its hopes alive of miraculously escaping the drop into the final weeks of the season.

In his spell at DC United as a player, he scored 23 goals in 48 games in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022

Watch: India's road to AFC Asian Cup 2023

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us