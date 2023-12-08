MagazineBuy Print

West Ham stuns Tottenham with comeback win

Tottenham remains in fifth place with 27 points but has picked up only one point from their last five games having led 1-0 in all of them.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 08:17 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur’s inability to convert leads into Premier League points returned with a vengeance in a 2-1 home defeat by West Ham United as its winless run extended to five matches on Thursday.

A lacklustre West Ham was completely outplayed in the opening half in which the returning Cristian Romero’s header was scant reward for Tottenham’s domination.

But West Ham were much improved after the break and Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser in the 52nd minute changed the complexion of the derby as Tottenham’s early confidence ebbed away.

ALSO READ | Copa America draw: Defending champion Argentina grouped with Chile; Brazil, Colombia in group D

Tottenham then self-destructed in the 74th minute when Destiny Udogie’s under-hit back pass caused chaos and James Ward-Prowse tucked in a rebound after his initial shot rebounded back to him off the post.

West Ham comfortably soaked up some late Tottenham pressure and held on for a victory that moved it within three points of its London rival.

Tottenham remains in fifth place with 27 points but has picked up only one point from their last five games having led 1-0 in all of them. West Ham is ninth with 24 points.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. West Ham stuns Tottenham with comeback win
    Reuters
  2. Copa America draw: Defending champion Argentina grouped with Chile; Brazil, Colombia in group D
    AP
  3. Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf
    Reuters
  4. Juventus not rejoining European Club Association, team says
    Reuters
  5. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur comes back with a brace to seal 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin
    Team Sportstar
