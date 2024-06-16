The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

With three more games done and dusted, Euro 2024 is living up to its promise of high-quality football. Following are the matches that are scheduled to be played on June 16:

Poland vs Netherlands - 6:30 pm (IST), 3:00 pm local time (CET), 2:00 pm BST

Denmark vs Slovenia - 9:30 pm (IST), 6:00 pm local time (CET), 5:00 pm BST

Serbia vs England - 12:30 am (IST, June 17), 9:00 pm local time (CET), 8:00 pm BST

POLAND vs NETHERLANDS

Stripped of their leading lights, the Netherlands and Poland limp to the start line at the European Championship on Sunday when they begin their Group D campaign in Hamburg.

The Dutch must do without playmaker Frenkie de Jong due to an ankle injury and Poland talisman Robert Lewandowski will also miss the opening game.

Poland was already without right back Matty Cash and striker Arkadiusz Milik when forward Karol Swiderski hurt his ankle while celebrating the opening goal in Monday’s friendly against Turkey. He and Lewandowski should, however, be fit for the second group game against Austria.

DENMARK vs SLOVENIA

There will be more than a hint of familiarity, when Denmark takes on Slovenia in its opening Group C, encounter at Euro 2024 in Stuttgart on Sunday, with the Danes having edged out the Slovenians in a thrillingly close qualifying group.

Both sides finished on 22 points and qualified automatically with the Danes topping the group due to a better record against Slovenia but, despite knowing the opponents well, Euro 2020 semifinalist Denmark expects a different challenge in Germany.

Slovenia showed the kind of quality Wieghorst referred to when it drew 1-1 at home to Denmark almost a year ago, but a 2-1 win in Copenhagen in November gave the Danes the advantage they needed to top the standings.

However, it continued to be plagued by the problems that beset it at the Qatar World Cup, where Kasper Hjulmand’s free-flowing side suddenly struggled to break down opponents and create chances before crashing out at the group stage.

SERBIA vs ENGLAND

England faces the first test of its credentials as one of the Euro 2024 favourites when it launches its campaign against Serbia on Sunday, with injuries and illness adding to worries about an already depleted defence.

Coach Gareth Southgate - under pressure to win the first major men’s trophy since 1966 - must decide whether to risk centre half John Stones, who has only just overcome an injury and was isolated from the squad this week with a virus.

Left back Luke Shaw looks is set to miss the Group C opener in Gelsenkirchen as he recovers from a hamstring problem suffered in February.

Despite losing its final warm-up game 1-0 at home to Iceland a week ago, England boast one of the most potent attacks in Germany.

When and where to watch EURO 2024?

All matches of EURO 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. The games can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.