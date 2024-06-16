MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami clips Philadelphia Union 2-1

Alonso's match-winner, in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, came with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez missing from the Miami line-up ahead of Copa America. Miami also saw David Ruiz and Tomas Aviles each sent off in the second half as both were shown their second yellow cards.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 09:52 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Miami forward Leo Afonso celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Union.
Inter Miami forward Leo Afonso celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Union. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Inter Miami forward Leo Afonso celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Union. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Despite being down to nine men, Inter Miami CF picked up a surprising 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union behind a stoppage-time goal from Leo Afonso.

Alonso’s match-winner, in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, came with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez missing from the Miami line-up ahead of Copa America. Miami also saw David Ruiz and Tomas Aviles each sent off in the second half as both were shown their second yellow cards.

The loss by the Union (4-5-8, 20 points) sent the team to a seventh straight winless result at home (0-5-2). Philadelphia has not won a match on home soil since March 30.

Euro 2024: No Laporte for Spain, says coach de la Fuente ahead of Croatia clash

Missing leading scorers Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza, the Union opened the scoring in the third minute. Mikael Uhre got on the end of a ball from Jakob Glesnes, beat his defender, and fired it past Drake Callender for his sixth goal of the season as the Union took a 1-0 lead.

The Union sought to double its lead in the 13th minute as Quinn Sullivan went in on goal but shot it wide.

Without Messi and Suarez, Miami initially struggled to find a flow offensively, not being credited with a shot on goal - or a single shot, for that matter - until the 39th minute. But it broke through in the 47th minute as Julian Gressel ripped a right-footed effort past Oliver Semmle for his first goal of the season, tying the match at 1-1.

After seeing its ranks reduced to nine men - first as David Ruiz was shown his second yellow card in the 69th minute before Tomas Aviles picked up his own second caution in the 88th minute - Miami (11-3-5, 38 points) found an improbable winner through Afonso, snapping a brief two-match winless run in the process.

Miami also improved to 6-1-2 away from home with the victory.

