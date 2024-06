Euro 2024: Denmark vs Slovenia predicted line-ups; Team news

Denmark takes on Slovenia in its opening Group C, encounter at Euro 2024 in Stuttgart on Sunday, with the Danes having edged out the Slovenians in a thrillingly close qualifying group.

Denmark will again look to talisman Christian Eriksen, who suffered a heart attack in its Euro 2020 opener against Finland before making a successful return to the game several months later, to be the creative force against the Slovenians.

DENMARK VS SLOVENIA PREDICTED LINEUPS

Denmark predicted XI: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Joakim Maehle, Pierre- Emile Hojbjerg, Morten Hjulmand, Victor Kristiansen, Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Mikkel Damsgaard

Slovenia predicted XI: Jan Oblak, Zan Karnicnik, David Brekalo, Jaka Bijol, Erik Janza, Tomi Horvat, Timi Maks Elsnik, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Jan Mlakar, Andraz Sporar, Benjamin Sesko