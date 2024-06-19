The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
With three more games done and dusted, Euro 2024 is living up to its promise of high-quality football. Following are the matches that are scheduled to be played on June 19:
- Croatia vs Albania - 6:30 PM IST; 3:00 PM local time (CET), 2:00 pm BST
- Germany vs Hungary - 9:30 PM IST; 6:00 PM local time (CET); 5:00 pm BST
- Scotland vs Switzerland- June 20, 12:30 AM IST; 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST
CROATIA VS ALBANIA
Chastened by defeats to the heavyweights of Group B, Croatia and Albania both need a win in their clash on Wednesday to ignite their Euro 2024 campaign and give them hope of progressing.
Croatia has a rich World Cup history but has never replicated that at the Euros and began its latest attempt with a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Spain.
Albania is at only its second major tournament and performed creditably against defending champions Italy in its opening match, taking an early lead before succumbing 2-1.
Both teams urgently need points in their second game at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion, either to compete for the two qualifying spots or to bolster their chances of being one of the four best third-placed teams who will progress to the knockouts.
READ FULL PREVIEW | Licking their wounds, Croatia and Albania prepare for Group B dogfight
GERMANY VS HUNGARY
Euro 2024 host Germany will get a better idea of whether its blend of youth and experience can sustain a title challenge when it takes on a Hungary side on Wednesday eager to bounce back from a disappointing result in its Group A opener.
Germany ran riot in a 5-1 win over 10-man Scotland in the tournament’s first match while Hungary slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Switzerland.
Young forwards Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz gave Germany fans hope that a new era beckons for the national team but they will carry the memory of Hungary winning 1-0 in Leipzig in the Nations League in September 2022.
Germany is winless in its last three meetings against a Hungary side led by young captain Dominik Szoboszlai who was visibly frustrated in its opening defeat in Cologne as the tournament’s dark horse failed to get up to speed.
READ FULL PREVIEW | Germany title credentials to be tested in Hungary grudge match
SCOTLAND VS SWITZERLAND
Tens of thousands of kilt-wearing Scotland fans will take part in a pre-match march to Cologne Stadium ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Switzerland and they will expect to be rewarded with a vast improvement from Steve Clarke’s team.
The Tartan Army were also present in massive numbers in Munich last Friday but were left drowning their sorrows as an abject Scotland was thrashed 5-1 by rampant hosts Germany.
Even Germany’s players and those of next opponents Switzerland were surprised at the flimsy Scotland showing and Clarke admits he has had to kick some backsides and offer some cuddles in the aftermath of the drubbing.
Switzerland, on the other hand, defied some negativity heading into the tournament to start with an impressive 3-1 victory over Hungary in Cologne and a similar performance against Scotland would likely seal a last-16 berth.
ALSO READ | Tartan Army and Switzerland brace for Scotland’s expected backlash
When and where to watch EURO 2024?
All matches of EURO 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. The games can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
