Which teams have qualified for EURO 2024?

The European Championship (EURO) 2024 will take place in Germany next summer, with 23 teams taking part in the quadrennial event.

With the latest round of qualifiers having been concluded, here is a look at which teams have qualified for the tournament till now.

Germany

Previous EUROs: 13*, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Winners (1972**, 1980**, 1996)

EURO 2020: Round of 16

Qualified as hosts

Austria

Previous EUROs: 3, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Round of 16 (2020)

EURO 2020: Round of 16

Qualification secured on Matchday 8 fter beating Azerbaijan

Belgium

Previous EUROs: 6, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Runners-up (1980)

EURO 2020: Quarter-finals

Qualification secured on Matchday 7 after beating Austria 3-2.

England

Previous EUROs: 10, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Runners-up (2020)

EURO 2020: Runners-up

Qualification secured on Matchday 8 after beating Italy 3-1.

France

Previous EUROs: 10, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Winners (1984, 2000)

EURO 2020: Round of 16

Qualification secured on Matchday 7 with a 2-1 win against Netherlands.

Portugal

Previous EUROs: 8, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Winners (2016)

EURO 2020: Round of 16

Qualification secured on Matchday 7 after a 3-2 win against Slovakia.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after his team’s qualification | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Scotland

Previous EUROs: 3, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Group stage (1992, 1996, 2020)

EURO 2020: Group stage

Qualification secured on Matchday 8 after Norway’s 1-0 loss against Spain.

Spain

Previous EUROs: 11, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

EURO 2020: Semi-finals

Qualification secured on Matchday 8 after a 1-0 win against Norway.

Spain’s Gavi celebrates after scoring against Norway. His goal later turned out to be the winner and ensured qualification for his team. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Turkey

Previous EUROs: 5, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Semi-finals (2008)

EURO 2020: Group stage

Qualification secured on Matchday 8 after a 4-0 win against Latvia.

EURO 2024 qualifying at a glance Qualified: Germany (hosts), Austria, Belgium, England, France, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Turkey Confirmed in play-offs: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Georgia Assured of at least a play-off spot*: ﻿Croatia, Greece, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Serbia Cannot finish in top two of group: Andorra, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Malta, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Norway, Republic of Ireland, San Marino, Sweden *Due to UEFA Nations League ranking