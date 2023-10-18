Which teams have qualified for EURO 2024?

The European Championship (EURO) 2024 will take place in Germany next summer, with 23 teams taking part in the quadrennial event.
With the latest round of qualifiers having been concluded, here is a look at which teams have qualified for the tournament till now.
Germany
Previous EUROs: 13*, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Winners (1972**, 1980**, 1996)
EURO 2020: Round of 16
Qualified as hosts
Austria
Previous EUROs: 3, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Round of 16 (2020)
EURO 2020: Round of 16
Qualification secured on Matchday 8 fter beating Azerbaijan
Belgium
Previous EUROs: 6, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Runners-up (1980)
EURO 2020: Quarter-finals
Qualification secured on Matchday 7 after beating Austria 3-2.
England
Previous EUROs: 10, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Runners-up (2020)
EURO 2020: Runners-up
Qualification secured on Matchday 8 after beating Italy 3-1.
France
Previous EUROs: 10, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Winners (1984, 2000)
EURO 2020: Round of 16
Qualification secured on Matchday 7 with a 2-1 win against Netherlands.
Portugal
Previous EUROs: 8, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Winners (2016)
EURO 2020: Round of 16
Qualification secured on Matchday 7 after a 3-2 win against Slovakia.
Scotland
Previous EUROs: 3, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Group stage (1992, 1996, 2020)
EURO 2020: Group stage
Qualification secured on Matchday 8 after Norway’s 1-0 loss against Spain.
Spain
Previous EUROs: 11, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)
EURO 2020: Semi-finals
Qualification secured on Matchday 8 after a 1-0 win against Norway.
Turkey
Previous EUROs: 5, most recently EURO 2020
EURO best: Semi-finals (2008)
EURO 2020: Group stage
Qualification secured on Matchday 8 after a 4-0 win against Latvia.
EURO 2024 qualifying at a glance
