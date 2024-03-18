FA Cup: Who is Amad Diallo? The Manchester United star who scored last minute winner vs Liverpool

Manchester United kept its FA Cup trophy hopes alive when it defeated Liverpool in the quarterfinals with a last-minute winner courtesy of 21-year-old Amad Diallo.

Diallo put the ball inside the net at 120:07 - the latest winning goal in the FA Cup since February 2022 and against Liverpool since February 2016.

The Ivorian has had a long journey in his short career so far. Having made his professional debut in 2019 for Atalanta, Diallo became the youngest ever to score on Italian top-flight debut at the age of 17 years.

Former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described him as “one of the most exciting young prospects in the game,” back in 2021. He joined the club that year at a Rs 170 crore fees from Atalanta BC.

In 2022, he was sent to Rangers FC on a loan transfer. His period ended in May 2022, but United transferred him on loan to Sunderland later that year where he scored 14 goals in 42 games.

Diallo then joined the Red Devils back in May 2023 after his loan period ended with Sunderland. The right winger has only featured in four games this season - owing to fitness issues - but scored a vital touch - his second goal for United - to take his team home.