MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FA Cup: Who is Amad Diallo? The Manchester United star who scored last minute winner vs Liverpool

Former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described him as “one of the most exciting young prospects in the game,” back in 2021. He joined the club that year for a Rs 170 crore fee from Atalanta.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 14:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s Amad Diallo celebrates scoring their fourth goal.
Manchester United’s Amad Diallo celebrates scoring their fourth goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo celebrates scoring their fourth goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United kept its FA Cup trophy hopes alive when it defeated Liverpool in the quarterfinals with a last-minute winner courtesy of 21-year-old Amad Diallo.

Diallo put the ball inside the net at 120:07 - the latest winning goal in the FA Cup since February 2022 and against Liverpool since February 2016.

The Ivorian has had a long journey in his short career so far. Having made his professional debut in 2019 for Atalanta, Diallo became the youngest ever to score on Italian top-flight debut at the age of 17 years.

Former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described him as “one of the most exciting young prospects in the game,” back in 2021. He joined the club that year at a Rs 170 crore fees from Atalanta BC.

In 2022, he was sent to Rangers FC on a loan transfer. His period ended in May 2022, but United transferred him on loan to Sunderland later that year where he scored 14 goals in 42 games.

Diallo then joined the Red Devils back in May 2023 after his loan period ended with Sunderland. The right winger has only featured in four games this season - owing to fitness issues - but scored a vital touch - his second goal for United - to take his team home.

Related stories

Related Topics

Amad Diallo /

Manchester United /

Liverpool

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FA Cup: Who is Amad Diallo? The Manchester United star who scored last minute winner vs Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gulveer Singh: Once running for Army promotion, India’s latest National Record setter now targets Olympics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Lakshya, Sindhu spearhead India’s challenge in Swiss Open
    PTI
  4. With dreams of gymnastics quashed by an accident, quadriplegic Sandeep Kumar Pal sets out on his archery goal
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Malaysia considers hosting ‘downsized’ Commonwealth Games in 2026
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FA Cup: Who is Amad Diallo? The Manchester United star who scored last minute winner vs Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Man City’s Guardiola focused on ‘final’ against Arsenal
    Reuters
  3. Ligue 1: Mbappe scores hat trick as PSG routs Montpellier 6-2 to take 12-point lead
    AP
  4. Super Lig: Trabzonspor fans storm pitch, brawl after home loss to Fenerbahce
    Reuters
  5. Serie A: Inter’s winning streak halted in 1-1 draw with Napoli
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FA Cup: Who is Amad Diallo? The Manchester United star who scored last minute winner vs Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gulveer Singh: Once running for Army promotion, India’s latest National Record setter now targets Olympics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Lakshya, Sindhu spearhead India’s challenge in Swiss Open
    PTI
  4. With dreams of gymnastics quashed by an accident, quadriplegic Sandeep Kumar Pal sets out on his archery goal
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Malaysia considers hosting ‘downsized’ Commonwealth Games in 2026
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment