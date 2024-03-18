MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Man City’s Guardiola focused on ‘final’ against Arsenal

City faces Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals next month, as well as Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, which has its title decider at Wembley this season.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 11:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester City is still in the running to pick up two trophies at Wembley this season but manager Pep Guardiola said all his focus is on the Premier League clash with title rival Arsenal at the end of the month, a match he described as a “final”.

City faces Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals next month, as well as Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, which has its title decider at Wembley this season.

Guardiola, however, said he was not looking past the next league fixture against Mikel Arteta’s side on March 31.

“One step at a time,” he told City’s website. “We have a final against Arsenal.

Also read | FA Cup: Ten Hag hopes landmark Liverpool win can be Man Utd turning point

“I don’t want to think too much in the future right now. It’s been an intense period.”

Guardiola said he hoped all his players return from the international break fit and ready for the match against Arsenal, who lead the league on goal difference from Liverpool with City a point further back.

“I will not watch the (International) games. I will rest and when they arrive we will see which players survive,” he added.

“When we come back we will have three days to prepare for the game against Arsenal. Let’s go”

Related stories

Related Topics

Pep Guardiola /

Manchester City /

Arsenal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Man City’s Guardiola focused on ‘final’ against Arsenal
    Reuters
  2. Santosh Trophy grapples with the changing state of Indian football
    Amitabha Das Sharma,M. R. Praveen Chandran,Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Brisbane Olympics organisers scrap plans to demolish and rebuild iconic Gabba stadium for 2032 Games
    AP
  4. Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IPL memories: Khaleel Ahmed – From bylanes of Tonk to corridors of IPL fame
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League: Man City’s Guardiola focused on ‘final’ against Arsenal
    Reuters
  2. Ligue 1: Mbappe scores hat trick as PSG routs Montpellier 6-2 to take 12-point lead
    AP
  3. Super Lig: Trabzonspor fans storm pitch, brawl after home loss to Fenerbahce
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Inter’s winning streak halted in 1-1 draw with Napoli
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Barcelona outclasses Atletico Madrid in 3-0 win to climb second
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Man City’s Guardiola focused on ‘final’ against Arsenal
    Reuters
  2. Santosh Trophy grapples with the changing state of Indian football
    Amitabha Das Sharma,M. R. Praveen Chandran,Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Brisbane Olympics organisers scrap plans to demolish and rebuild iconic Gabba stadium for 2032 Games
    AP
  4. Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IPL memories: Khaleel Ahmed – From bylanes of Tonk to corridors of IPL fame
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment