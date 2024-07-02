MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Why did referee Kevin Ortega refuse to shake hands with USA skipper Christian Pulisic?

After the final whistle, USA skipper was seen going towards the match officials for the usual shaking of hands, but Ortega is seen refusing the American’s gesture.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 13:11 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Christian Pulisic of United States argues with Referee Kevin Ortega during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Uruguay.
Christian Pulisic of United States argues with Referee Kevin Ortega during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Uruguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Christian Pulisic of United States argues with Referee Kevin Ortega during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Uruguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The Copa America 2024 Group C match between host USA and Uruguay, which ended 1-0 in the latter’s favour, was riddled with questionable refereeing decisions with match official Kevin Ortega at the heart of them.

After the final whistle, the USA skipper was seen going towards the match officials for the usual shaking of hands, but Ortega is seen refusing the American’s gesture.

Speaking to the broadcasters post-match, Pulisic was asked about the referee. He said, “Yeah, there is a lot. I don’t want to talk much about the referee. It does get frustrating but that’s what this tournament is about. We just have to do our best to cope with it.”

READ MORE | Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the USA vs Uruguay Group C match?

The host side was eliminated after Monday’s match as it needed to defeat La Celeste in order to qualify for the quarterfinals. Panama’s win over Bolivia didn’t help its cause either.

While one couldn’t hear what the player and the referee were speaking about, media reports suggest that Pulisic was gesturing for the Peruvian match official to be over with the Uruguayans celebrating their win.

Not stopping play while showing a card

One of the many incidents where Ortega’s decisions were questioned was when he began to pull a yellow card and stop play, then allowed it to continue — while still holding the card — as Uruguay nearly scored on an attack. This happened in the 32nd minute, which drew much criticism from the commentators as well.

Not playing advantage at the right time

Another instance where Ortega’s refereeing came to the forefront was when the U.S. had a clear advantage after a handball on Uruguay, but the Peruvian referee eventually blew his whistle and called the play back for a free kick for the offence that took place right outside the host’s box.

Controversial goal allowed to stand

While this instance doesn’t involve Ortega directly, it does point towards the general quality of refereeing in the match.

Uruguay scored in the 66th minute when Nicolas De La Cruz swung a free kick in front of the U.S. goal. Matt Turner parried a header by Ronald Araújo, who outjumped defender Tim Ream, but the rebound went right to Mathias Olivera and he tapped the ball in with his left foot.

Olivera appeared to be offside on the initial header but the goal stood after a video review.

(With inputs from AP)

USA /

Uruguay /

Copa America 2024

