Wiegman warns England ‘has to be better’ at World Cup

England coach Sarina Wiegman warned her European champions on Saturday they must be even better if they want to mount a challenge at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

England was drawn in Group D alongside Denmark and China for the finals co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

England will play its first game in Brisbane on July 22 against either Senegal, Haiti or Chile, who meet in a play-off in February to complete the group.

The Lionesses are on a high after backing up winning the Euro 2022 title on home soil in July with a 2-1 win over world champions United States a fortnight ago.

However, Wiegman said plenty of work remains.

“We have built some trust and confidence, but we know we have to be better next year because the game develops so quickly,” said England’s Dutch coach.

“So there are so many competitors and favourites for this tournament, so we know it’s really tight.

“We just have to keep working hard, getting our plan right and developing our style of play.”

Wiegman was pleased with England’s draw but is wary of Denmark, who is led by Chelsea star midfielder Pernille Harder.

“It’s an exciting draw, we know Denmark very well, they are very technical and have a nice, very recognisable style of play,” said Wiegman.

“China has been in transition a bit and have a new coach, they struggled a bit at the Olympics, but are good opponents.”