Wigan's relegation to third-tier confirmed after losing appeal

Wigan Athletic's relegation to the third tier League One has been confirmed after the club said on Tuesday that it had lost its appeal against a 12-point deduction.

The English Football League (EFL) said that Wigan would be docked 12 points after the club entered administration on July 1. Wigan appealed against the punishment on the grounds of 'force majeure' which are usually defined as certain acts, events or circumstances beyond the control of the club.

An independent arbitration panel ruled against them, meaning Barnsley will keep its place in England's second tier competition.

"The decision of the arbitration panel is final and legally binding. The EFL will continue to engage with the administrators to provide its full support in all ongoing matters with the aim of achieving a long-term future for the club," an official statement said.

Wigan expressed its disappointment at the decision taken by the panel.

"The club put forward a strong case and naturally we are disappointed at the decision. The first-team management will now prepare the team for next season's League One campaign," an official statement said.

Wigan finished second from bottom in the Championship standings due to the points deduction, two points from safety.