Football Football Fabinho's house burgled during Premier League title celebrations The BBC reported that thieves broke into Liverpool midfielder Fabinho's empty house in Formby between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. Reuters 24 July, 2020 13:08 IST Liverpool star Fabinho. - Twitter Reuters 24 July, 2020 13:08 IST The home of Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was burgled as the player celebrated the Premier League club's first English league crown in 30 years, British media reported.The BBC reported that thieves broke into the 26-year-old's empty house in Formby between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning and stole items of jewellery and a car.WATCH | Premier League: 5 Things - Liverpool goes unbeaten at Anfield for three years A spokesman for Merseyside Police said in a statement to British media that the car had since been recovered in Wigan.Liverpool lifted the league trophy on Wednesday following a 5-3 victory over Chelsea in its final home game of the season at Anfield.Liverpool's Senegal striker Sadio Mane had his house burgled while he was playing in a Champions League match against Bayern Munich in February last year.