Barcelona, Lyon headline Women’s Champions League quarterfinals, Chelsea target quadruple

Barcelona is seeking to win the competition for the third time in four years and keep up its country’s dominance of the club and international game.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 19:35 IST - 2 MINS READ

FILE PHOTO: Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati during a Women’s Champions League group stage match against Benfica.
FILE PHOTO: Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati during a Women's Champions League group stage match against Benfica.
FILE PHOTO: Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati during a Women’s Champions League group stage match against Benfica. | Photo Credit: AP

The Women’s Champions League resumes this week with the lineup for the quarterfinals including reigning champion Barcelona, record eight-time champion Lyon, quadruple-chasing Chelsea and two newcomers to this stage in Benfica and Brann.

It’s Ajax vs Chelsea and Benfica vs Lyon on Tuesday, and Hacken vs Paris Saint-Germain and Brann vs Barcelona on Wednesday.

Ahead of the first legs, here are some things to know about the teams:

Repeat for Barcelona?

Barcelona is seeking to win the competition for the third time in four years and keep up its country’s dominance of the club and international game. Its lineup contains Spain stars Aitana Bonmati, who won the Ballon d’Or last year, and Alexia Putellas.

Chelsea eyes quadruple

Emma Hayes’ final season at Chelsea before taking charge of the United States women’s team could be momentous. Chelsea is still alive in four competitions, leading the Women’s Super League on goal difference, recently advancing to the final of the League Cup and in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Chelsea is looking to become the country’s first women’s European champion since Arsenal in 2007.

Scandinavian representatives

Scandinavia is represented by two teams in the quarterfinals: Swedish champion Hacken and Norwegian champion Brann. While Hacken has twice got to this stage before but no further, Brann is a newcomer to the quarterfinals in just its second season in Europe after being the weakest team in the group stage, according to UEFA’s coefficients. Brann qualified from its group along with Lyon to become the second Norwegian quarterfinalist in 14 years.

French hopes

Lyon, the most dominant team in the tournament’s history, and two-time finalist PSG are the French hopes and have been drawn in the same half, setting up a potential meeting in the semifinals. Lyon, which won its first 11 quarterfinals but lost at this stage in two of the last three seasons, travels to first-time quarterfinalist Benfica.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
