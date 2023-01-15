Football

WSL: Chelsea stay top as Kerr strikes late to draw with Arsenal

Reuters
15 January, 2023 19:54 IST
Chelsea’s Sam Kerr celebrates scoring the equaliser with Lauren James.

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr celebrates scoring the equaliser with Lauren James. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sam Kerr scored an 89th-minute equaliser to snatch a point for Chelsea as it drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the Women’s Super League on Sunday to maintain its three-point lead over the Gunners at the top of the table.

With 46,811 tickets sold for the clash at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, Chelsea’s Zecira Musovic was the busier of the two goalkeepers, pulling off a string of superb reflex saves to keep her team in it as the home side dominated.

Arsenal took the lead when Chelsea’s Niamh Charles conceded a penalty in the 56th minute by bundling over Caitlin Foord, and Kim Little rattled the spot kick past Musovic to break the deadlock.

Sweden’s Musovic prevented a second for Arsenal, tipping a ball to the back post from Steph Catley onto the crossbar as Chelsea struggled in attack, not registering an effort on target until Magda Eriksson’s tame header in the 77th minute.

The leaders looked to be headed for their second league defeat of the season before Australian Kerr spared their blushes, heading home from close range to grab a scarcely deserved point.

Chelsea tops the standings on 28 points, three ahead of Arsenal, which has a game in hand over the Blues.

On Saturday, former Chelsea striker Beth England netted on her debut for Tottenham Hotspur but ended up on the losing side as Kirsty Hannon set up both goals in a 2-1 win for Aston Villa.

