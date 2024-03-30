MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WSL 2023-24: Man City hammers Liverpool 4-1 to go top of Women’s Super League

Lauren Hemp broke the deadlock for City in the 16th minute and Jessica Park added a second six minutes later before Khadija Shaw netted twice to leave Liverpool reeling.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 21:10 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
City moved on to 46 points after 18 games, three ahead of Chelsea which faces Arsenal in Sunday’s League Cup final and has a game in hand on the leader.
City moved on to 46 points after 18 games, three ahead of Chelsea which faces Arsenal in Sunday’s League Cup final and has a game in hand on the leader. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

City moved on to 46 points after 18 games, three ahead of Chelsea which faces Arsenal in Sunday’s League Cup final and has a game in hand on the leader. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Striker Khadija Shaw scored twice for Manchester City as it thrashed Liverpool 4-1 away on Saturday to take a three-point lead over Chelsea at the top of the Women’s Super League.

Lauren Hemp broke the deadlock for City in the 16th minute and Jessica Park added a second six minutes later before Shaw netted in the 24th minute to leave Liverpool reeling.

Shaw struck again five minutes after the break to make it 17 goals in 17 league games this season for the Jamaican international before Taylor Hinds grabbed a stunning consolation goal for the home side.

ALSO READ: Leah Williamson set for England return in Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers

City moved on to 46 points after 18 games, three ahead of Chelsea which faces Arsenal in Sunday’s League Cup final and has a game in hand on the leader. Liverpool remained fourth on 29 points.

Rachel Daly grabbed a 75th-minute equaliser for Aston Villa as it drew 2-2 at home with Leicester City.

Adriana Leon had given the hosts the lead but Leicester struck back with goals from Yuka Momiki and Samantha Tierney before Daly ensured a share of the points for Villa who remained in seventh spot, three points ahead of eighth-placed Leicester.

Related Topics

Manchester City Women /

Women's Super League /

WSL /

Lauren Hemp

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: JFC 1-1 KBFC; Siverio equalizes for Jamshedpur; Second half resumes
    Team Sportstar
  2. WSL 2023-24: Man City hammers Liverpool 4-1 to go top of Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  3. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Pooran, Krunal knocks help Lucknow Super Giants reach 199/8
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain Masters 2024: Sikki-Sumeeth pair crashes out in semifinals by Indonesian duo of Rivaldy and Mentari
    PTI
  5. Hero Indian Open 2024, Day 3: Nakajima enlarges lead to four strokes; Ahlawat stays six shot behind
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WSL 2023-24: Man City hammers Liverpool 4-1 to go top of Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  2. Serie A 2023-24: Champion Napoli slumps to 3-0 home defeat by Atalanta
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Japan advances with forfeit win over North Korea
    AFP
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Tai LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Messi to miss Inter Miami’s game against New York City FC, could return for Champions Cup quarterfinal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: JFC 1-1 KBFC; Siverio equalizes for Jamshedpur; Second half resumes
    Team Sportstar
  2. WSL 2023-24: Man City hammers Liverpool 4-1 to go top of Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  3. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Pooran, Krunal knocks help Lucknow Super Giants reach 199/8
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain Masters 2024: Sikki-Sumeeth pair crashes out in semifinals by Indonesian duo of Rivaldy and Mentari
    PTI
  5. Hero Indian Open 2024, Day 3: Nakajima enlarges lead to four strokes; Ahlawat stays six shot behind
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment