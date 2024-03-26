MagazineBuy Print

Leah Williamson set for England return in Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers

The Arsenal defender, who captained her country to winning Euro 2022 on home soil, missed the World Cup last year due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 20:48 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Williamson was included in February’s England squad for friendly thrashings of Austria and Italy, but was forced to pull out due to a hamstring injury.
FILE PHOTO: Williamson was included in February's England squad for friendly thrashings of Austria and Italy, but was forced to pull out due to a hamstring injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Williamson was included in February’s England squad for friendly thrashings of Austria and Italy, but was forced to pull out due to a hamstring injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Leah Williamson is in line to make her first England appearance in a year after being included in Sarina Wiegman’s squad for the start of Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying next month.

The Arsenal defender, who captained her country to win Euro 2022 on home soil, missed the World Cup last year due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Williamson was included in February’s squad for friendly thrashings of Austria and Italy but was forced to pull out due to a hamstring injury.

England’s defence of the Euros begins with the visit of Sweden to Wembley on April 5 before a trip to the Republic of Ireland four days later.

France is also in a heavyweight section with the top two qualifying automatically for a place at the tournament in Switzerland next year and the bottom two entering the playoffs.

“I’m looking forward to working with (Williamson) again,” said Wiegman on Tuesday.

“She recovered really well, it doesn’t take too long which is good. Now she is getting into a rhythm. Of course, she has not played many games yet, but she is getting there and she needs the minutes now,” she said.

ALSO READ | Germany to impose security checks on all its borders during Euro 2024

Wiegman’s women shrugged off the disappointment of missing out on the Paris Olympics by beating Austria 7-2 and Italy 5-1 last month.

Chelsea’s Fran Kirby is also back in the squad after a knee problem, but her club teammate Millie Bright, who captained the Lionesses in Williamson’s absence, remains out injured.

“February’s window showed who we are and where we want to go and we’ll look to continue that momentum from the minute we arrive at St. George’s Park next week,” added Wiegman.

“We know it’s a challenging group, but it’s really exciting. These are all big games that will test us and that’s the kind of fixtures we want to play in,” she concluded.

