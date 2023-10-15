MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WSL: Mead sets up Arsenal’s last-gasp winner in her first game in 11 months

Arsenal’s England forward Beth Mead made her first appearance in nearly a year as the hosts scored twice in stoppage time to snatch a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

Published : Oct 15, 2023 23:11 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo- England’s Beth Mead.
File Photo- England’s Beth Mead. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo- England’s Beth Mead. | Photo Credit: AP

Arsenal’s England forward Beth Mead made her first appearance in nearly a year a memorable one by setting up a goal for Alessia Russo as the hosts scored twice in stoppage time to snatch a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

Mead, who had not played since tearing her anterior cruciate ligament last November, came off the bench in the 87th minute to a rousing reception from the home fans in a 35,829 crowd at The Emirates before her assist for Russo’s goal seven minutes later.

It was Russo’s first league goal for Arsenal since her move from Manchester United in the close season and came after Katie McCabe had equalised in the 92nd following Maz Pacheco’s first-half goal which had Villa looking poised to take the points.

READ | French football federation condemns Nice’s Atal for reportedly reposting hate speech against Jews

Mead, 28, won the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament in England’s Euro 2022 triumph but was sidelined for this year’s World Cup in Australia, where the Lionesses were finalists.

“Pretty special,” Mead told the BBC on returning after her long-term knee injury. “It’s been obviously a long, tough injury but the fans here today were incredible. I got a bit emotional running on the pitch but amazing to be back, so amazing.”

Arsenal was heading for a second straight home defeat before the late turnaround which sees it move to four points from three matches, while Villa has yet to pick up a point. 

Related Topics

Beth Mead /

England /

Aston Villa /

Arsenal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WSL: Mead sets up Arsenal’s last-gasp winner in her first game in 11 months
    Reuters
  2. Emotional Pavon earns maiden triumph at Spanish Open
    AFP
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs AFG, ODI World Cup: Mujeeb dedicates Afghanistan triumph over England to quake victims
    AFP
  5. IOC ‘following’ and ‘supporting’ UWW to resolve Indian wrestling issues: Director of communication
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WSL: Mead sets up Arsenal’s last-gasp winner in her first game in 11 months
    Reuters
  2. French football federation condemns Nice’s Atal for reportedly reposting hate speech against Jews
    AP
  3. WSL: Leicester claims first draw with Man Utd
    Reuters
  4. Messi’s Inter Miami strikes two-game deal to play in China in November
    AP
  5. Stimac admits drawbacks but hints at sub-par refereeing after India’s Merdeka Cup exit
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WSL: Mead sets up Arsenal’s last-gasp winner in her first game in 11 months
    Reuters
  2. Emotional Pavon earns maiden triumph at Spanish Open
    AFP
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs AFG, ODI World Cup: Mujeeb dedicates Afghanistan triumph over England to quake victims
    AFP
  5. IOC ‘following’ and ‘supporting’ UWW to resolve Indian wrestling issues: Director of communication
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment