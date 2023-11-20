MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City beats United 3-1 in WSL derby at Old Trafford

City climbed over United into third in the WSL standings on 13 points after seven games, six points behind leaders Chelsea, while United have 12 points.

Published : Nov 20, 2023 07:26 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw celebrates scoring its third goal with Lauren Hemp.
Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw celebrates scoring its third goal with Lauren Hemp. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw celebrates scoring its third goal with Lauren Hemp. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester City scored two goals barely a minute apart to beat Manchester United 3-1 and spoil the home side’s night at Old Trafford in the Women’s Super League derby on Sunday.

City climbed over United into third in the WSL standings on 13 points after seven games, six points behind leaders Chelsea, while United have 12 points.

The crowd of 43,615 smashed United’s previous attendance record of 30,196 for a WSL game at Old Trafford set in 2022 against Aston Villa.

Captain Katie Zelem put United ahead with a penalty in the 21st minute after Alex Greenwood’s handball, but Jill Roord and England international Lauren Hemp scored in the 34th and 35th minutes in a breathless first half.

ALSO READ
Euro 2024 qualifiers: Lukaku’s four-goal haul lifts Belgium to big win over Azerbaijan

United gifted City a goal when England keeper Mary Earps hesitated to meet a soft pass back from Maya Le Tissier. Earps’ attempted clearance ricocheted off an onrushing Khadija Shaw and into the net, leaving United’s keeper angrily yelling about the error.

City were reduced to 10 players in the 72nd minute when Laia Alexandri was shown a second yellow for a foul on Lucia Garcia, and while United dominated with a flurry of chances in the final few minutes, City held strong and their fans were singing “Blue Moon” by the final whistle.

Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on Sunday for its fifth successive WSL victory with goals from Stina Blackstenius, Caitlin Foord and Frida Maanum. Arsenal climbed back to within three points of leader Chelsea.

Chelsea, the only undefeated team, had moved six points clear atop the table on Saturday with a 5-1 win over Liverpool that featured a Lauren James hat-trick amid its quest for a fifth successive WSL title.

ALSO READ
Spain midfielder Gavi leaves European qualifier in tears with knee injury

England international Rachel Daly scored in added time to lift Aston Villa to a thrilling 3-2 victory at West Ham United. Anna Patten and Canadian international Adriana Leon also scored before Daly hooked in the winner from inside the box for Villa, who are ninth with just two wins.

Celin Bezit scored a second-half equaliser to ensure Tottenham left the King Power Stadium with a point in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City. Tottenham is fifth, two spots ahead of Leicester.

Amalie Thestrup scored in the 82nd minute to salvage a 2-2 draw for Bristol City at Everton. Everton is 10th in the table, two spots ahead of bottom side Bristol City.

Related stories

Related Topics

WSL /

Manchester City /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City beats United 3-1 in WSL derby at Old Trafford
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Lukaku’s four-goal haul lifts Belgium to big win over Azerbaijan
    Reuters
  3. Djokovic has ‘highest ambitions’ after record ATP Finals win, targets Paris Olympics gold
    AFP
  4. ATP Finals: Djokovic wins record seventh title by beating Sinner in straight sets
    AP
  5. Portugal beats Iceland to complete perfect Euro 2024 qualifying campaign
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester City beats United 3-1 in WSL derby at Old Trafford
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Lukaku’s four-goal haul lifts Belgium to big win over Azerbaijan
    Reuters
  3. Spain midfielder Gavi leaves European qualifier in tears with knee injury
    AP
  4. Portugal beats Iceland to complete perfect Euro 2024 qualifying campaign
    Reuters
  5. Portugal vs Iceland HIGHLIGHTS, Euro 2024 qualifiers: Bruno Fernandes, Ricardo Horta give POR 2 - 0 win over ICE
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City beats United 3-1 in WSL derby at Old Trafford
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Lukaku’s four-goal haul lifts Belgium to big win over Azerbaijan
    Reuters
  3. Djokovic has ‘highest ambitions’ after record ATP Finals win, targets Paris Olympics gold
    AFP
  4. ATP Finals: Djokovic wins record seventh title by beating Sinner in straight sets
    AP
  5. Portugal beats Iceland to complete perfect Euro 2024 qualifying campaign
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment