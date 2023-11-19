MagazineBuy Print

Czech Republic sends Brabec, Coufal and Kuchta home on eve of vital Euro qualifier for visiting a nightclub

All three players started Friday’s draw in Poland and had travelled back to Olomouc in the Czech Republic with the squad on Saturday. Local media has reported that the players spent the night at a local nightclub.

Published : Nov 19, 2023

Reuters
File Photo: Czech Republic’s Jakub Brabec in action
File Photo: Czech Republic’s Jakub Brabec in action | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Czech Republic’s Jakub Brabec in action | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Czech Republic has expelled three players from its squad a day before it takes on Moldova in a decisive Euro 2024 qualifier, the Czech Football Association (FACR) said on Sunday.

The Czechs drew 1-1 away to Poland on Friday in the Group E qualifier which leaves it in second place, and must avoid defeat at home to Moldova on Monday to secure automatic qualification to the Euro finals.

ALSO READ | Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad appoints Argentine Gallardo as manager

“On Saturday night, three players of the national team fundamentally violated the internal rules of the national team,” the FACR posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Jakub Brabec, Vladimir Coufal and Jan Kuchta have left the national team camp with immediate effect due to the decision of the national team management.”

All three players started Friday’s draw in Poland and had travelled back to Olomouc in the Czech Republic with the squad on Saturday. Local media has reported that the players spent the night at a local nightclub.

