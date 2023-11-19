Five-star Barca women thrashes Real Madrid for 12th straight Clasico win

Barcelona women extended its winning streak over Real Madrid to 12 victories when it dispatched its rival in a 5-0 thrashing at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Barcelona has never lost to Real in a ‘Clasico’, and the victory stretched its lead at the top of the league standings to six points.

Barca was missing the injured Alexia Putellas, but it made no difference as it won its ninth consecutive game this season to stay perfect in the league, while Real is second with two defeats.

Ballon d’Or winning midfielder and women’s World Cup hero Aitana Bonmati opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 17th minute while Caroline Graham Hansen and Mariona Caldentey added a goal each as the home side went 3-0 up before the break.

Real managed to stem the flow of goals after the break for the next 45 minutes, but Barca hit back with two stoppage-time goals from Claudia Pina and Vicky Lopez, who at 17, became the youngest goal scorer in the Clasico.

The victory was also Barca’s 67th straight home win in the league, a stunning run that stretches back to February 2019.