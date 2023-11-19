Kieran Trippier withdraws from England Euro qualifiers squad due to ‘personal reasons’

Trippier has returned to Newcastle and pulls out of the England squad of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers due to some ‘personal matter’.

Newcastle United can confirm that @trippier2 has returned home from the @England squad due to a personal matter.



Tripps played 90 minutes as the Three Lions defeated Malta 2-0 in a @EURO2024 qualifier at Wembley on Friday but will miss Monday's trip to North Macedonia. pic.twitter.com/tlpHETgc4l — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 19, 2023

Although Trippier played the full 90 minutes in England’s 2-0 win against Malta, the player has returned to his home and will not be included in the clash against North Macedonia.

His club, Newcastle United confirms that the player is not dealing with any injuries and is likely to feature in the Chelsea clash next week.

