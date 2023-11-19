MagazineBuy Print

Kieran Trippier withdraws from England Euro qualifiers squad due to ‘personal reasons’

Newcastle United confirms that the player is not dealing with any injuries and is likely to feature in the Chelsea clash next week.

Nov 19, 2023

Team Sportstar
Trippier has returned to Newcastle and has pulled out of the England squad of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers due to some ‘personal matter’.
Trippier has returned to Newcastle and has pulled out of the England squad of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers due to some 'personal matter'. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Trippier has returned to Newcastle and has pulled out of the England squad of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers due to some ‘personal matter’. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Trippier has returned to Newcastle and pulls out of the England squad of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers due to some ‘personal matter’.

Although Trippier played the full 90 minutes in England’s 2-0 win against Malta, the player has returned to his home and will not be included in the clash against North Macedonia.

ALSO READ | England boss Southgate will not gamble on player fitness at Euro 2024

His club, Newcastle United confirms that the player is not dealing with any injuries and is likely to feature in the Chelsea clash next week.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Kieran Trippier /

Newcastle United /

Euro 2024 /

England /

North Macedonia

