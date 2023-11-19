MagazineBuy Print

Zaire-Emery set to miss PSG’s last 2 Champions League group games with ankle injury

The 17-year-old sustained the injury when he became France’s youngest goal scorer on his international debut, in a record 14-0 rout of Gibraltar in European Championship qualifying on Saturday.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 19:25 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
France’s Warren Zaire-Emery walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury.
France’s Warren Zaire-Emery walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Claudia Greco
infoIcon

France’s Warren Zaire-Emery walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Claudia Greco

 

Teenage midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery looks set to miss Paris Saint-Germain’s last two group games in the Champions League with a right ankle injury.

The 17-year-old Zaire-Emery sustained the injury when he became France’s youngest goal scorer on his international debut, in a record 14-0 rout of Gibraltar in European Championship qualifying on Saturday. A defender trod on his ankle as he was shooting into the top corner.

Coach Didier Deschamps said that tests showed no fracture but that Zaire-Emery will need time to recover.

“It’s still a significant injury that will certainly take several weeks (to heal),” Deschamps told French television show Téléfoot on Sunday. “You never want to lose players in matches like this. It could have been more serious.”

READ MORE: Argentina eyes Di Maria, Brazil tests Jesus ahead of World Cup qualifying clash

PSG has lost two of its four Champions League games in Group F and is in second place, one point behind leader Borussia Dortmund and one ahead of AC Milan in third.

PSG hosts Newcastle at Parc des Princes on November 28 and then travels to play Dortmund on December 13.

Zaire-Emery is the latest prodigy to break into the national team and became France’s youngest scorer at 17 years and 255 days.

He impressed when PSG beat Milan 3-0 late last month, making several driving runs from midfield and providing two assists. He has two goals and two assists in the French league this season.

