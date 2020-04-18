Football

WATCH: Ibrahimovic's first Serie A hat-trick

Back in 2005, Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck a brilliant hat-trick to steer Juventus to a 5-2 win over US Lecce in the Serie A.

18 April, 2020 15:11 IST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action for Juventus in 2005.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Back in 2005, Zlatan Ibrahimovic played a vital role in Juventus’ 5-2 win against US Lecce in the Serie A.

Zlatan gave Juve a 2-1 lead when he struck in the 34th minute and further extended that lead with another goal nine minutes later.

He completed his hat-trick with a strike in the 82nd minute and led Juve to a thumping win.

Juventus won the the Serie A that year, but was later stripped off the title due to its involvement in the 1006 Serie A match fixing scandal.

