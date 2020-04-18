Football Football WATCH: Ibrahimovic's first Serie A hat-trick Back in 2005, Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck a brilliant hat-trick to steer Juventus to a 5-2 win over US Lecce in the Serie A. Team Sportstar 18 April, 2020 15:11 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action for Juventus in 2005. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 18 April, 2020 15:11 IST Back in 2005, Zlatan Ibrahimovic played a vital role in Juventus’ 5-2 win against US Lecce in the Serie A. Zlatan gave Juve a 2-1 lead when he struck in the 34th minute and further extended that lead with another goal nine minutes later. He completed his hat-trick with a strike in the 82nd minute and led Juve to a thumping win. Juventus won the the Serie A that year, but was later stripped off the title due to its involvement in the 1006 Serie A match fixing scandal. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos