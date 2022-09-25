Abhay Singh: Mentally very strong now

Abhay Singh is on a high.

"I think in my last six (PSA challenger) events, I've beaten four top-seeds. So, it's like I don't care who's seeded what. I'm just here to win!" he says after winning the men's title of the Chennai leg of the HCL-SRFI PSA Indian Tour at the ISA courts here on Friday.

He's won four PSA challenger events this year, and what's been truly remarkable is his toughness - both mental and physical. When stretched, he's not snapped, and still better, has gone on to clinch a win!

He beat the Swiss Robin Gadola in a 95-minute final to clinch the Lorient Open title. And Malaysia's Ivan Yuen in a 80-minute final to clinch the Tuanku Muhriz Trophy title. In the Chennai PSA event, he beat the defending champion Velavan Senthilkumar in a 47-minute quarterfinal and the top-seeded Egyptian Yassin Elshafei in a 51-minute five-game semifinal.

Simply put, he's been a tough nut to crack!

"I believe that I was physically and mentally so strong enough to come through this week (Chennai PSA)."

On his biggest takeaway from the Chennai event, he says, "That I'm just mentally very strong. I think maybe earlier I would doubt myself a little bit. But there's no doubt now."

He's super-confident about the National Games, and the event he's most looking forward to, the Asian team championships.

"It sets an impression that I'm playing well, that I'm doing a little better than the other competitors in India at the moment," he says about the National Games.

"It's Saurav (Ghosal), Ramit (Tandon), Vela(van Senthilkumar), and I. I think that's one of the strongest teams India has put out in a very long time! We are going for Gold!" he says about the Asian team championships to be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 in Korea.

"Last time, the boys went without me and unfortunately only settled for a silver. This time, if you win gold, then you know who the lucky charm is!"