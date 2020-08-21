Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar exit Women’s British Open

Tvesa Malik hung on while Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar exited the AIG women’s British Open at the halfway stage here on Friday.

Tvesa was two-over through five holes following a double bogey on the par-4 second hole in the second round. She had an 8-over 79 on the first day.

At 10-over, the Indian still has a chance of making the weekend as the cut could come at eight-over or nine-over. However, Aditi (78-78) and Diksha (79-78) couldn’t contend with the tough conditions.

While Aditi finally managed her sole birdie in 36 holes at the par-3 fifth, Diksha had a birdie and an eagle on par-4 13th and 18th holes on the first day. However, she had no birdies on the second day.

Sharma, Kapur miss cut at Wales Open

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma’s wretched run continued at the ISPS Handa Wales Open as he missed the cut for the third time in four weeks on European Tour’s UK Swing.

Shiv Kapur, playing his first event after the coronavirus-induced break, also couldn’t make it to the weekend.

Sharma added a 76 to his first-round 74, while Kapur carded 73 after an opening-round 79.