Aditi, Tvesa make the cut at Aramco Saudi Ladies International India's Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik made the cut with improved cards in their second round at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at KAEC, Saudi Arabia. PTI 06 November, 2021 14:56 IST FILE PHOTO: Aditi Ashok shot five birdies on the front nine en route to her 3-under 69. - REUTERS PTI 06 November, 2021 14:56 IST India's Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik made the cut with improved cards in their second round at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at KAEC, Saudi Arabia.Aditi shot 3-under 69 after looking set for a much better score, while Tvesa also carded a 3-under 69. Aditi, at 2-under total was tied 16th, while Tvesa, with a 1-under aggregate, was tied 27th.England's Alice Hewson rose to the top of the leaderboard with a second-round 64.India's Diksha Dagar (74-74), at 4-over, is likely to miss the cut, which is expected to fall at 3-over.Aditi opened with a birdie and then, despite a bogey on second, she rolled three birdies in a row from fourth to sixth and added one more on eighth to turn in 3-under 33. On the back nine she had birdies on 11th and 13th to get to 5-under for the day, before she dropped a double bogey on Par-3 16th.ALSO READ - Bogey-free 66 takes Lahiri to fifth in MexicoTvesa bogeyed Par-5 fourth, but three birdies in four holes between sixth and ninth saw her turn in 2-under. Two birdies, including one on 18th, against one bogey saw her finish at 69.Hewson began the day at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on one-under-par, kicking off her round with a birdie on the first and then dropping a shot on the third. Hewson rolled in birdies - on six and ninth - to make the turn in 34 (-2). Then she had six further birdies on the back nine to propel herself to the top of the leaderboard on 9-under-par.Finland's Sanna Nuutinen carded a 7-under 65 to be at 8-under-par for the tournament. She is in second place, ahead of Lydia Ko (67-70), Caroline Hedwall (71-66) and Linnea Strom (68-69). The top 10 is rounded off by five players who sit four shots behind leader Hewson on five-under-par, including Spain's Carlota Ciganda.