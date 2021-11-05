Anirban Lahiri cards 67, lies T-20th in Mexico

With a 4-under 67, India’s Anirban Lahiri was placed tied-20th at the end of the opening round of the World Wide Technology Golf Championship at Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

On a course that gave a lot of birdie chances, Lahiri struck four on the front nine and three more on the second nine of the course at El Camaleon. But he also dropped three shots between 12th and 17th.

Matthew Wolff fired a 10-under 61 to match his career low on the PGA Tour. It gave him a two-shot lead. Aaron Wise finished at 8-under 63. Chris Kirk was a stroke adrift at shot 7-under 64.

Fourth start

Lahiri is making his fourth start at Mayakoba. He birdied four times on third, fourth and seventh and eighth to turn in 4-under.

When he birdied the 10th, he was five-under, but then he dropped shots on 12th, 14th and 17th. He also added birdies on 13th and 15th. Lahiri’s previous finishes here include a T-10 in 2018, a T-14 in 2017 and a T-28 in 2016.

Viktor Hovland, who is bidding to be the first man to successfully defend the title at Mayakoba, also opened with a 4-under 67.

Sergio Garcia and Talor Gooch had the low scores from the afternoon session and joined Kirk and Billy Horschel at 64.