Lahiri misses cut at Sanderson Farms Championship

A late bogey on the back nine cost Anirban Lahiri dearly as he missed the cut in his opening outing on the 2021-22 season at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour.

Lahiri, who shot three-under 69 on the first day, added one-under 71 but it fell short of the cut by one shot.

The Indian was four-under 140 for two days and the cut fell at five-under 139.

It was a tough day on the greens for Lahiri, who missed a bunch of putts inside 10-12 feet, including a five-footer and two others less than eight feet. He had three birdies against two bogeys.

Meanwhile, Sahith Theegala, an Indian-American, kept a share of the lead even as Will Zalatoris set a course record with an 11-under 61.

Theegala, Zalatoris and Nick Watney share the lead at 13-under.

Zalatoris, voted the PGA TOUR rookie of the year despite not having full status last year, made it look so simple at the Country Club of Jackson that his longest putt for par was 3 feet.

Theegala held his own after opening with a 64, new territory for the California rookie in just his second start as a PGA TOUR member.

He chipped in for eagle on the par-5 third hole to get right back in the mix. Theegala finished with a 30-foot birdie putt for a 67.

Among those who missed was Sergio Garcia, the defending champion playing a week after a draining Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Former US Open champion Gary Woodland took two shots from behind the ninth green on his final hole and made bogey for a 73 to miss the cut by one.

Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley each shot 65 and were one shot out of the lead. Roger Sloan of Canada shot 67 and was two behind.

Among the Asians, CT Pan (68-67) was the best at nine-under and he was followed by Sungjae Im (67-69) at eight-under. Si Woo Kim (66-71) was seven-under.