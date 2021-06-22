Anirban Lahiri makes the cut for Tokyo Olympics

Anirban Lahiri is the only Indian to find a place in the men’s 60-player Final Olympic Golf Rankings, released on Tuesday.

READ: Anirban Lahiri makes cut despite string of bogeys at Palmetto

Lahiri just about made the ‘cut’ after being the 60th player on the list, headed by the World No 1 and recently-crowned US Open champion Jon Rahm (Spain).

The women’s list of 60 players will be finalised after this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The International Golf Federation (IGF) will confirm the final entry list, for both men and women, on July 6.