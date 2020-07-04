India’s Arjun Atwal makes the cut at Rocket Mortgage Classic

India’s Arjun Atwal missed a bunch of small putts yet again but ensured he would be around for weekend action at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Atwal shot three-under 69, including a hole-out from the fairway for an eagle in the second round. He is now Tied-55th at five-under 139, the cut mark for the week.

“I swung the club terrible these last two days so I’ll take five-under. Also I found something on the range after [the second] round, so I should be good to go on the weekend,” Atwal said.

Atwal, whose short game was one of his strengths, added, “I know I am leaving a lot of shots out there with missed putts from short distances, but I have also holed some long ones and the chip-in plus the hole out. Maybe it evens out, but would be nice to see those small ones fall in. I am looking forward to the weekend. It feels weird without fans. I feed off them, but I better get used to keeping in mind that many are following us on the net and TV.”

Yet, he was appreciative of the protocols in place due to the COVID-19 threat. “It is the way these days and [the PGA Tour officials] are doing great.”

Shot of the day

Atwal hit 10 of the 18 greens, made a few long putts, but also missed a few very short ones.

The shot of the day was clearly the second on the Par-4 12th, his third hole of the day. His perfect 9-Iron shot landed straight into the hole from 157 yards on the fairway for the eagle. A day earlier he holed out from a bunker from almost 40 yards for a birdie.

FIRST ROUND REPORT

On Par-3 15th, he missed from inside seven feet for birdie but on Par-4 16th, he sank a 25-footer for birdie. But again on 18th, he two-putted from 12 feet for a bogey and then missed a four-footer for par and dropped to one-under for the day and three-under for the week.