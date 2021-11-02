Champions Tour to feature record $62M in prize money in 2022

PGA Tour Champions players will compete in 28 events for a record $62 million in prize money next season.

The 2022 schedule, announced on Tuesday, features the addition of the ClubCorp Classic in Irving, Texas, and the return of three events -- the Trophy Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco; the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, Calif.; and the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Biloxi, Miss.

The season consists of 25 regular-season events plus the three-event playoff that culminates at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix.

It will be a strong rookie class eligible for Champions Tour play in 2022. It includes 13-time PGA Tour winner and former World No. 1 David Duval, who turns 50 on Nov. 9, and 12-time tour winner Justin Leonard, who will be eligible on June 15.

"I've really been looking forward to turning 50 and starting this next chapter of my career," Duval said. "The level of competition on PGA Tour Champions is incredibly impressive, and I can't wait to be back out there alongside my peers and good friends. I've been working hard on my game, and I'm excited to get the competitive juices flowing again."

Duval is expected to make his Champions Tour debut at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in January.

The schedule features five major championships, which begin in May with the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Ala., and conclude in July with The Senior Open at Kings Course at Gleneagles in Scotland.

The Golf Channel will televise all events, with NBC Sports airing weekend coverage of three events: the Senior PGA Championship, The Senior Open and the U.S. Senior Open.