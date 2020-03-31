More Sports Golf Golf Tiger v Mickelson II? Phil says he's working on it Phil Mickelson landed $9million in prize money after defeating arch-rival Tiger Woods on the fourth play-off hole of 'The Match' in 2018. Sacha Pisani 31 March, 2020 14:39 IST Phil Mickelson (L) and Tiger Woods (R) - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 31 March, 2020 14:39 IST Phil Mickelson hinted at another showdown with superstar Tiger Woods, claiming he was "working on it". Mickelson landed $9million in prize money after defeating arch-rival Woods on the fourth play-off hole of 'The Match' in 2018. The big-money two-man clash in Las Vegas attracted plenty of attention over the Thanksgiving weekend.ALSO READ| Coronavirus: Irish Open postponed as European Tour evaluates schedule With the PGA Tour on hiatus until at least the end of May due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans are desperate for their sport fix. One golf supporter asked Mickelson on Twitter: "Do you think there is a chance you two go play a round mic'd up with one camera guy and just put it out there on a stream for people to watch?? We need live sports". In response, five-time major champion Mickelson replied: "Working on it". "I don't tease. I'm kinda a sure thing," Mickelson said when pressed on whether he was being serious. It remains to be seen whether Mickelson was referring to a second instalment of 'The Match' or something different to help fill the void amid the COVID-19 crisis. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.