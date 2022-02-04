DeChambeau withdraws from Saudi International

Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Saudi International before the second round on Friday because of left hand and left hip injuries.

DeChambeau opened on Thursday with a 3-over 73, making a triple-bogey 7 at the seventh hole.

The American star missed the cut last week in the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. He won the 2020 US Open and has eight PGA Tour victories.