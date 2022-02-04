More Sports Golf Golf DeChambeau withdraws from Saudi International Bryson DeChambeau pulls out before the second round because of left hand and left hip injuries. AP KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY 04 February, 2022 11:46 IST FILE PHOTO: Bryson DeChambeau opened on Thursday with a 3-over 73. - AP AP KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY 04 February, 2022 11:46 IST Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Saudi International before the second round on Friday because of left hand and left hip injuries.ALSO READ - Mickelson expresses further unhappiness with PGA TourDeChambeau opened on Thursday with a 3-over 73, making a triple-bogey 7 at the seventh hole.The American star missed the cut last week in the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. He won the 2020 US Open and has eight PGA Tour victories. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :