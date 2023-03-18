Golf

DGC Open, Golf: Rashid Khan displaces Chikkarangappa to take the lead on Day 3

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 18 March, 2023 20:56 IST
New leader Rashid Khan (in the foreground) drives from the 16th tee, watched by dethorned leader S. Chikkarangappa (left), during the third round. | Photo Credit: Asian Tour

Following contrasting performances on Saturday, new front-runner Rashid Khan dethroned leader S. Chikkarangappa and gate-crasher Honey Baisoya kept alive prospects of a home-grown champion at the $750,000 DGC Open on Sunday.

Rashid started with a double-bogey to trail Chikkarangappa by five shots but ended the day three shots ahead after a four-under 68 kept him at 11-under 205.

On a day when play was interrupted and suspended briefly due to inclement weather, Rashid twice found the bushes on the opening hole. After taking a penalty drop, Rashid missed a bogey-putt from under five feet on the par-5 hole. But thereafter, Rashid did not put a foot wrong.

He birdied the second, fourth, fifth and seventh holes to put the pressure back on Chikkarangappa who dropped a shot on the third and held par right through the front-nine. At the turn, the players were level at nine-under where they were temporarily joined by Nirat Chapchai but the Thai soon lost his way on the back-nine.

Rashid moved into the lead at 10-under on the 11th hole, doubled his lead on the 14th hole and enlarged it to three strokes when a luckless Chikkarangappa bogeyed the 15th. Having recovered well to save some pars, Rashid played to par on the last four holes.

A startling fact was, Chikkarangappa remained birdie-less even after reaching 14 greens in regulation. In contrast, Baisoya fired seven birdies after hitting all 18 greens in regulation.

After three birdies on the front-nine, Baisoya found four more for a bogey-free 65 - the day’s best.

Chapchai had a mixed round. After a flawless 32 on the opening nine holes, Chapchai had a double-bogey, three bogeys and two birdies for a back-nine 39.

Scores
Third round: 205 - Rashid Khan (67, 70, 68); 208 - S. Chikkarangappa (68, 66, 74); 210 - Honey Baisoya (71, 74, 65), Chapchai Nirat (Tha) (68, 71, 71), Om Prakash Chouhan (69, 68, 73); 211 - Miguel Tabuena (Phi) (68, 71, 72), Justin Quiban (Phi) (67, 71, 73) and Matt Killen (Eng) (68, 69, 74).
Other Indians: 213 - S. S. P. Chawrasia (72, 70, 71), Gaganjit Bhullar (74, 71, 68); 214 - Yashas Chandra (72, 72, 70), Karandeep Kochhar (71, 69, 74); 215 - Shamim Khan (72, 70, 73), Shaurya Bhattacharya (A) (71, 75, 69); 217 - Karan Pratap Singh (75, 68, 74); 218 - Sachin Baisoya (71, 72, 75), Harshjeet Singh Sethia (74, 72, 72); 219 - Ranjit Singh (70, 75, 74), Jyoti Randhawa (73, 69, 77); 220 - Shiv Kapur (75, 69, 76), Angad Cheema (72, 73, 75); Veer Ahlawat (72, 73, 75); 221 - Manav Jaini (65, 75, 81).

