More Sports Golf Golf European Tour disqualifies John Catlin and caddie for breaching Covid-19 protocol The European Tour said in a statement on Wednesday that the pair dined at a local restaurant on Tuesday evening outside the tournament bubble. AP LONDON 05 August, 2020 18:15 IST In comments published by the European Tour, Catlin offered apologies for his behaviour. - GETTY IMAGES AP LONDON 05 August, 2020 18:15 IST American golf player John Catlin and his caddie Nathan Mulrooney have been removed from this week’s English Championship by the European Tour after they breached its COVID-19 protocol.The European Tour said in a statement on Wednesday that the pair dined at a local restaurant on Tuesday evening outside the tournament bubble, “hence compromising the Tour’s health guidelines, and were withdrawn from the tournament with immediate effect as a result.”READ| Woods in a better place heading into the PGA Championship In comments published by the European Tour, Catlin offered apologies for his behaviour. “I apologise to my fellow players and everyone involved with the tournament this week for this error of judgement. I understand the European Tour’s decision and accept the sanction,” he said.Catlin will be replaced in the tournament at Hanbury Manor by South African Wilco Nienaber. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.