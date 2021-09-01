Aditi, Tvesa to lead Indian contingent in Creekhouse Open

Golfers Aditi Ashok, who earned a top-10 finish last week, and Tvesa Malik, who returns to action after a much-needed break, will lead the Indian challenge at the Creekhouse Ladies Open in Ahus (Sweden) from Thursday. There are two more Indians in the fray, Ridhima Dilawari and Astha Madan.

Dilawari will make an appearance on the LET after a long gap as she last played on the Tour at the start of 2020 in Australia.

Aditi has been in action in Europe since her magnificent showing at the Tokyo Olympics where she missed a historic medal by a whisker.

Malik, who was edged out in the race for the second Indian women's berth to the Olympics, has been having a decent season with a bunch of Top-10s.

"I needed some rest and I am feeling fresh and raring to go, said Malik, who is still looking for her maiden LET win, though she was second at Gant Ladies Open.

Malik will be the first out in action on Thursday when she plays with Welsh Chloe Williams and Frenchwoman Emma Grechi from the 10th tee at 9.06 am.

Aditi is paired with Caroline Hedwall, who curiously like the Indian had won the Hero Women’s Indian Open, and the third player in the group of Australian Whitney Hiller.

Dilawari plays with Josefine Nyqvist of Sweden and Rachel Drummond of England, and Astha Madan plays alongside Mimmi Bergman and Linetter Littau Durr Holmskykke.

Shubhankar set for star-studded Italian Open

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma will try to put behind the disastrous final round last week when he tees up at the Italian Open at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, in Rome on Thursday.

The course, located on the outskirts of Rome, last hosted the Italian Open in 1994, and has undergone some major changes in recent years as it prepares to host the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Sharma has had a modest season though he seemed to be getting back to form with T-16 at Hero Open and then T-9 at Cazoo Classic. He plays with Oliver Fisher and George Coetzee in the first two rounds.