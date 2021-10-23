More Sports Golf Golf Easton leads as Mallorca Open suspended due to darkness Easton had a four-shot lead when play was stopped with the South African still to finish the 18th hole. AP 23 October, 2021 09:16 IST Easton was 4 under on the windy day at the Santa Ponsa course after making four birdies to go with one bogey on the par-4 14th. - GETTY IMAGES AP 23 October, 2021 09:16 IST Bryce Easton was leading the Mallorca Open on Friday when the second round was suspended because of darkness on the Mediterranean island.Easton had a four-shot lead when play was stopped with the South African still to finish the 18th hole. Easton was 4 under on the windy day at the Santa Ponsa course after making four birdies to go with one bogey on the par-4 14th. That took him to 11 under overall.“Overall, very happy with how today went,” Easton said. “There were a lot of cross winds. ... It was a tricky day.”First-round leader Jeff Winther of Denmark was four shots back after a 1-over 71, tied for second with Spanish trio Álvaro Quiros, Sebastián García and Jorge Campillo, who all finished their second round.Alker leads PGA Tour Champions' playoff openerSteven Alker shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events.Alker had a bogey-free round on The Country Club of Virginia's James River Course, making nine birdies in a 12-hole stretch from No. 12 to No. 5. The 50-year-old New Zealander is 55th in the season standings.“It’s a new chapter for me coming from Korn Ferry and playing with those young guys — big, strong, hitting it forever,” Alker said. “So in places I was competitive out there, but I’m kind of maybe a little more competitive out here. My game’s just coming around at the right time. You’ve still got to play golf and shoot the scores.”Steve Flesch was a stroke back. He closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :