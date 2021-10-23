Easton leads as Mallorca Open suspended due to darkness

Bryce Easton was leading the Mallorca Open on Friday when the second round was suspended because of darkness on the Mediterranean island.

Easton had a four-shot lead when play was stopped with the South African still to finish the 18th hole. Easton was 4 under on the windy day at the Santa Ponsa course after making four birdies to go with one bogey on the par-4 14th. That took him to 11 under overall.

“Overall, very happy with how today went,” Easton said. “There were a lot of cross winds. ... It was a tricky day.”

First-round leader Jeff Winther of Denmark was four shots back after a 1-over 71, tied for second with Spanish trio Álvaro Quiros, Sebastián García and Jorge Campillo, who all finished their second round.

Alker leads PGA Tour Champions' playoff opener

Steven Alker shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events.

Alker had a bogey-free round on The Country Club of Virginia's James River Course, making nine birdies in a 12-hole stretch from No. 12 to No. 5. The 50-year-old New Zealander is 55th in the season standings.

“It’s a new chapter for me coming from Korn Ferry and playing with those young guys — big, strong, hitting it forever,” Alker said. “So in places I was competitive out there, but I’m kind of maybe a little more competitive out here. My game’s just coming around at the right time. You’ve still got to play golf and shoot the scores.”

Steve Flesch was a stroke back. He closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th.