MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Uttam Singh Mundy, PGTI CEO, weighs in on India’s medal prospects at Asian Games 2023

The current team consists of four men (Shubhankar Sharma, Anirban Lahiri, Khalin Joshi, and SSP Chawrasia) and three women (Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, and Pranavi Urs).

Published : Aug 22, 2023 16:52 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

Rayan Rozario
Shubhankar Sharma (L), Aditi Ashok (C), and Anirban Lahiri (R) are three golfers among seven selected for the Asian Games 2022.
Shubhankar Sharma (L), Aditi Ashok (C), and Anirban Lahiri (R) are three golfers among seven selected for the Asian Games 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images, Reuters, and AP
infoIcon

Shubhankar Sharma (L), Aditi Ashok (C), and Anirban Lahiri (R) are three golfers among seven selected for the Asian Games 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images, Reuters, and AP

India has not won a medal in golf since the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China. However, the inclusion of professional players in the upcoming Hangzhou Games in China next month may result in the country winning one or two medals.

“With a very strong field, we have good chances of winning a medal,” Uttam Singh Mundy, the CEO of PGTI, told Sportstar on the sidelines of the ongoing Coimbatore Open.

“In 2016, golf was inducted as an Olympic sport. It’s nice that now even the Asiad has permitted the participation of professionals. The idea is to have the best athletes taking part, be they amateurs or professionals,” he adds.

ALSO READ
Women’s Open: Golfers Aditi, Diksha make the cut in a Major for first time

Mundy represented India in amateur golf at the 1986 Seoul Asiad but did not perform well. The current team consists of four men (Shubhankar Sharma, Anirban Lahiri, Khalin Joshi, and SSP Chawrasia) and three women (Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, and Pranavi Urs).  “It is nice to see a great representation of our top athletes on the world stage. I am confident they will get into winning ways and, with it, end the medal drought.”

Mundy says the game has witnessed a sea of change since his playing days. “Things are moving rapidly in the world of golf, especially for India. Over the years, we have always embarked upon something new, and that has helped the game. Our top professionals are now playing across the globe.”

He says currently, a lot of youngsters are turning pro. “A few years ago, there were not many, but now they are looking at golf as a career option as the number of tournaments and the prize money have increased.”

“Even in PGTI, the quality has vastly improved, such that in the last nine tournaments, we have had different winners. Those days, the top five kept winning every other tournament. But now, in the top 20, there’s always a new winner. It’s just a question of clicking,” says Mundy. 

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Anirban Lahiri /

Aditi Ashok /

Pranavi Urs /

Shubhankar Sharma /

SSP Chawrasia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uttam Singh Mundy, PGTI CEO, weighs in on India’s medal prospects at Asian Games 2023
    Rayan Rozario
  2. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup 2023 Pragg starts with c4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ability to defend in precarious game situations is hallmark of Praggnanandhaa’s talent: India coach M Shyam Sundar
    PTI
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Injured Ebadot out of Bangladesh squad, uncapped Tanzim named replacement
    PTI
  5. AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Score: Rashid, Mujeeb wreak havoc as Pakistan loses four early wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Uttam Singh Mundy, PGTI CEO, weighs in on India’s medal prospects at Asian Games 2023
    Rayan Rozario
  2. LIV adding trade deadline, transfer window for ‘24 season
    Reuters
  3. Francesco Molinari named fifth vice captain for Europe’s Ryder Cup team
    Reuters
  4. Viktor Hovland selected for Team Europe’s Ryder Cup roster
    Reuters
  5. Diksha Dagar produces best-ever show by Indian woman golfer in Majors, ends Women’s Open at T-21
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uttam Singh Mundy, PGTI CEO, weighs in on India’s medal prospects at Asian Games 2023
    Rayan Rozario
  2. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup 2023 Pragg starts with c4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ability to defend in precarious game situations is hallmark of Praggnanandhaa’s talent: India coach M Shyam Sundar
    PTI
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Injured Ebadot out of Bangladesh squad, uncapped Tanzim named replacement
    PTI
  5. AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Score: Rashid, Mujeeb wreak havoc as Pakistan loses four early wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment