Khalin Joshi leads Golconda Masters second round

Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi posted a four-under-67 to hog the limelight in Round 2 of the Vooty & Haldi-Golconda Masters golf championship at the Hyderabad Golf Club here on Thursday.

Joshi clinched a two-shot lead as his half-way total stood at 11-under-131. Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat fired a 68 to move into second place at nine-under-133. Shamim Khan produced the day’s best score of 63 to rise to tied third at eight-under-134.

The three others in joint-third were Kolkata’s Shankar Das, Bengaluru’s Trishul Chinnappa and Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema. The halfway cut was declared at one-over-143 and 55 professionals made the cut.

Khalin Joshi (64-67), who was tied second and one off the lead, got off to a flying start today with a birdie blitz on the first three holes where he played his wedges to perfection.

The 27-year-old former Asian Tour winner landed his lob wedge approach from 44 yards within an inch of the pin on the second hole.

“I had a terrific start and was in good ball-striking form. However, I feel I could’ve played better as I didn’t really capitalize on the start," Joshi said later.

“The two bogeys on the par-3s were quite disappointing and so were the two three-putts. But, I put together a solid back-nine and made good of a lucky break on the 15th, he said.