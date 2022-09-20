September 20, Indian Sports Wrap: Rookie Nayanika takes on-shot lead in 13th leg of Hero WPGT

GOLF

Gurugram: Rookie Nayanika Sanga carded a fine 2-under 70 to take a one-shot lead over favourite Pranavi Urs and the experienced Gaurika Bishnoi in 13th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Tuesday.

Despite three bogeys in the middle of the round, Nayanika, who was joint runner-up in the tenth leg at the Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru, shot 70 which also had five birdies.

She started the day with a birdie, finished with a birdie and in between she had other gains on the fourth 11th and 13th holes.

The Gurugram based golfer, who has been trending well over the last few starts on the WPGT, has also finished fourth, sixth and seventh in three other events apart from the second place finish in the 10th leg.

Pranavi, who has won five times in the first 12 legs, had a very steady round, which began with a bogey. She got that back on the fourth and then parred the rest till she reached the 18th, which she birdied again.

Gaurika had the most birdies (7) during the day but she also gave away four bogeys and a double bogey on the Par-4 sixth hole.

With only three players carding under par, Shweta Mansingh was fourth with 74, while Seher Atwal, Khushi Khanijau and Oviya Reddi had rounds of 3-over 75 each.

Rishika Muralidhar was the top amateur with 77 and she was tied eighth alongside Sneha Singh.

Five players, including Neha Tripathi and Ridhima Dilawari, were tied for 10th with rounds of 78 each. The other three were Agrima Manral and amateurs Jasmine Shekar and Vidhatri Urs.

-PTI

Tennis

Asian Junior Tennis

Manas Dhamne in action at the Asian junior tennis championship in Pune on September 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Takamasa Mishiro of Japan beat the top seed Hayden Jones 6-2, 6-4 in the boys pre-quarterfinals of the Asian junior tennis championship organised by the MSLTA at the Deccan Gymkhana Club on Tuesday.

It was a good day for the indian players as well, as four in the boys section, Manas Dhamne, Yuvan Nandal, Aryan Shah and Aman Dahiya, and four girls Sonal Patil, Vaishnavi Adkar, Suhitha Maruri and Shruti Ahlawat made the quarterfinals.

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Boys: Takamasa Mishiro (Jpn) bt Hayden Jones 6-2, 6-4; Manas Dhamne bt Rethin Pranav 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; Yuvan Nandal bt Bushan Haobam 6-1, 6-2; Reiya Hattori (Jpn) bt Daksh Prasad 2-6, 6-3, 6-2; Aryan Shah bt Kriish Tyagi 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Woohyuk Chang (Kor) bt Denim Yadav 6-2, 6-1; Suphawat Saeoui (Tha) bt Jeremy Zhang (Aus) 6-2, 6-2; Aman Dahiya bt Cahir Warik 6-2, 6-1. Girls: Yu-Yun Li (Tpe) bt Rishitha Reddy 6-2, 6-3; Sonal Patil bt Lakshmi Prabha 0-6, 6-2, 6-4; Vaishnavi Adkar bt Sai Janvi 6-2, 6-0; Lily Taylor (Aus) bt Yu Kikawa (Jpn) 6-4, 6-2; Suhitha Maruri bt Sue Yan Tan (Sgp) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; Emerson Jones bt Shiho Tsujioka (Jpn) 6-1, 7-6(2); Shruti Ahlawat bt Rhea Makesar (Aus) 6-2, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Ankita Raina makes second round in Seoul

Qualifier Ankita Raina beat Maddison Inglis of Australia 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the first round of the $251,750 WTA tennis tournament in Seoul on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Ankita will play Lin Zhu of China.

Ramkumar Ramanathan made the doubles quarterfinals with Luca Margaroli, beating Bogdan Bobrov and Ivan Gakhov 6-7(7), 6-4 [10-8] in the €45,730 Challenger tennis tournament in Romania.

Ramkumar, however, was beaten 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of singles by top seed Federico Coria of Argentina.

The results: $251,750 WTA, Seoul, Korea Singles (first round): Ankita Raina bt Maddison Inglis (Aus) 4-6, 7-5, 6-1. €45,730 Challenger, Sibiu, Romania: Singles (first round): Federico Coria (Arg) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Bogdan Bobrov & Ivan Gakhov 6-7(7), 6-4, [10-8]. $15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Aleksandr Liaonenka & Alexander Zgiorovsky bt SD Prajwal Dev & Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-2, 5-7, [10-6]; Ignacio Martinez (USA) & Stefan Simeunovic (Can) bt Denis Robin Wolf (Ger) & Ritabrata Sarkar 6-1, 3-0 (retired). $25,000 ITF women, Darwin, Australia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Monique Barry (Nzl) & Mia Repac (Aus) bt Darina Kamenoff (Aus) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-0, 6-2. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Elena Jamshidi (Den) bt Annika Kannan 6-4, 6-2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Abigail Amos (GBR) & Jaeda Daniel (USA) bt Shi Han (Chn) & Jennifer Luikham 4-6, 6-2, [10-8]. $15,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Antonia Aragosa & Greta Medeghini (Ita) bt Sandy Sharaf (Egy) & Riya Uboveja 6-4, 6-2; Sarah Adegoke (Ngr) & Anna Borovinskaya (USA) bt Elina Popescu (Rou) & Anjani Maheshkumar 6-7(4), 6-3, [10-3]; Arisha Ladhani (Can) & Sravya Shivani bt Ekaterina Kuznetsova & Nikol Mishieva (Rus) 6-0 (retired).

-Kamesh Srinivasan