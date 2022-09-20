September 20, Indian Sports Wrap: Rookie Nayanika takes on-shot lead in 13th leg of Hero WPGT

GOLF
Gurugram: Rookie Nayanika Sanga carded a fine 2-under 70 to take a one-shot lead over favourite Pranavi Urs and the experienced Gaurika Bishnoi in 13th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Tuesday.
Despite three bogeys in the middle of the round, Nayanika, who was joint runner-up in the tenth leg at the Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru, shot 70 which also had five birdies.
She started the day with a birdie, finished with a birdie and in between she had other gains on the fourth 11th and 13th holes.
The Gurugram based golfer, who has been trending well over the last few starts on the WPGT, has also finished fourth, sixth and seventh in three other events apart from the second place finish in the 10th leg.
Pranavi, who has won five times in the first 12 legs, had a very steady round, which began with a bogey. She got that back on the fourth and then parred the rest till she reached the 18th, which she birdied again.
Gaurika had the most birdies (7) during the day but she also gave away four bogeys and a double bogey on the Par-4 sixth hole.
With only three players carding under par, Shweta Mansingh was fourth with 74, while Seher Atwal, Khushi Khanijau and Oviya Reddi had rounds of 3-over 75 each.
Rishika Muralidhar was the top amateur with 77 and she was tied eighth alongside Sneha Singh.
Five players, including Neha Tripathi and Ridhima Dilawari, were tied for 10th with rounds of 78 each. The other three were Agrima Manral and amateurs Jasmine Shekar and Vidhatri Urs.
-PTI
Tennis
Asian Junior Tennis
Takamasa Mishiro of Japan beat the top seed Hayden Jones 6-2, 6-4 in the boys pre-quarterfinals of the Asian junior tennis championship organised by the MSLTA at the Deccan Gymkhana Club on Tuesday.
It was a good day for the indian players as well, as four in the boys section, Manas Dhamne, Yuvan Nandal, Aryan Shah and Aman Dahiya, and four girls Sonal Patil, Vaishnavi Adkar, Suhitha Maruri and Shruti Ahlawat made the quarterfinals.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Ankita Raina makes second round in Seoul
Qualifier Ankita Raina beat Maddison Inglis of Australia 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the first round of the $251,750 WTA tennis tournament in Seoul on Tuesday.
In the pre-quarterfinals, Ankita will play Lin Zhu of China.
Ramkumar Ramanathan made the doubles quarterfinals with Luca Margaroli, beating Bogdan Bobrov and Ivan Gakhov 6-7(7), 6-4 [10-8] in the €45,730 Challenger tennis tournament in Romania.
Ramkumar, however, was beaten 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of singles by top seed Federico Coria of Argentina.
-Kamesh Srinivasan