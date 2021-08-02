Shubhankar tied 30 in Northern Ireland in event featuring men and women

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma had a whirlwind start to the final day of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational here and finished tied 30th.

He had three birdies in a row but that was followed by a double-bogey as he finished the final day with even-par 70, just as he had started the week.

At 4-under 276 he ended tied 30, while his teammate Gaganjeet Bhullar also finished the way he had begun the week, with 2-over 72 and his total of 2-under 278 placed him at tied 38th.

Ajeetesh Sandhu did not finish in the Top-35 and did not make the fourth and final round as a result. He was tied 58th.

Indian women Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar also played at ISPS Handa Invitational which had the men's and women's events running at the same time at two courses - Galgorm and Massareene.

Daniel Gavins came from seven shots back to claim a maiden European Tour victory in the most dramatic fashion. The Englishman teed off more than an hour before the final group hit their first shots of the final round at Galgorm. He shot 5-under 65 for 13-under 267.

Gavins came into the field on a Challenge Tour category and his win gets him a full card for the next two seasons.

David Horsey finished one shot back on 12 under par after a disappointing bogey finish and a two-over par 72, while third-round leader Jordan Smith was one of four players who shared third place on 11 under.

In the women's event, Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand overcame the USA's Emma Talley in a two-hole playoff, claiming her first LPGA Tour title in the process.