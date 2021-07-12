Japan's Nasa Hataoka wins LPGA Marathon Classic

Japan's Nasa Hataoka was declared the winner of the Marathon LPGA Classic after the LPGA Tour announced on Sunday that unplayable weather conditions forced it to shorten it to a 54-hole event.

Hataoka was 19-under 194 through three rounds (61-69-64) at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. She completed her third round six strokes ahead of two players in second place.

The LPGA initially moved up Sunday's tee times with the weather forecast in mind. But play had to be suspended at 9:40 a.m. local time due to inclement weather.

Heavy rain kept players off the course for hours. Just after 3:30 p.m. local time, the LPGA media/communications department tweeted that the course was being evaluated while more rain fell.

Hataoka, 22, led wire-to-wire to claim her first win since the Kia Classic in March 2019 and the fourth LPGA Tour win of her career.

The US Women's Open runner-up fired a 10-under 61 on Thursday to jump out to a four-stroke lead, followed by rounds of 2 under and 7 under on Friday and Saturday. She finished the tournament with 24 birdies against five bogeys.

Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae finished tied for second at 13 under. Germany's Esther Henseleit was fourth at 12 under, and Yuka Saso of the Philippines, Amy Yang of South Korea, Caroline Masson of Germany and Austin Ernst tied for fifth at 11 under.