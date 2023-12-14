MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jon Rahm to stay away from public events after joining LIV Golf

One of golf’s most popular and charismatic figures, Rahm became the biggest name to sign on with LIV Golf since Australian Cameron Smith joined after winning the 2022 British Open.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 09:31 IST , Bilbao, Spain - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Rahm’s departure will be seen as another massive blow to the PGA Tour which has watched many of its stars defect to the breakaway league lured by massive paydays.
Rahm’s departure will be seen as another massive blow to the PGA Tour which has watched many of its stars defect to the breakaway league lured by massive paydays. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rahm’s departure will be seen as another massive blow to the PGA Tour which has watched many of its stars defect to the breakaway league lured by massive paydays. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Masters champion Jon Rahm said on Wednesday that he had decided to lay low and would avoid public events until February after agreeing to jump from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf in a big-money move that made headlines across the globe.

In his first appearance after signing with the rebel circuit funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), the 29-year-old Spaniard was surprised to find TV cameras at an event he was attending in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao.

“I didn’t think there would be any cameras and that it would be a bit more intimate,” Rahm told a select audience at the Sociedad Bilbaina hall, who appeared to be outnumbered by media professionals.

Rahm was there to receive the ‘Dama Bilbaina 2023’ prize awarded by the private club founded in 1839 in his native Basque Country, in recognition of his sporting career.

“I am under very strict instructions not to do public events, which I have imposed on myself a little bit for myself, and for the change I have given to the world of golf in the last week,” Rahm said, giving a categorical “No!” when asked if he was planning to give an interview.

“There will be nothing until February, I’m not allowed to.”

ALSO READ: PGA members demand information about Tour’s future

One of golf’s most popular and charismatic figures, Rahm became the biggest name to sign on with LIV Golf since Australian Cameron Smith joined after winning the 2022 British Open.

Media reports said the world number three Spaniard will be paid at least $300 million with some outlets putting the guaranteed figure at closer to $600 million.

Rahm’s departure will be seen as another massive blow to the PGA Tour which has watched many of its stars defect to the breakaway league lured by massive paydays.

He described himself on Wednesday as a “normal person”.

“I don’t consider that what I do is much different, and that I am more or less important than the rest,” Rahm said.

“The only thing is that I’m seen on TV right now and that’s it... hopefully a little less so in the future...”

Related Topics

Jon Rahm /

LIV Golf

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 1: Mandhana, Shafali open for India vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jon Rahm to stay away from public events after joining LIV Golf
    Reuters
  3. Teams qualified for UEFA Champions League 2023-24 round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Club World Cup: Man City goes for full house of trophies after historic treble last season
    AFP
  5. India women vs England women, Dream 11 prediction: Squads, predicted XIs of IND-W vs ENG-W Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Jon Rahm to stay away from public events after joining LIV Golf
    Reuters
  2. PGA members demand information about Tour’s future
    Reuters
  3. PGA Tour suspends Jon Rahm; benefits Mackenzie Hughes, Carl Yuan for 2024 season
    AP
  4. Lydia Ko, Jason Day win Grant Thornton Invitational
    Reuters
  5. Russia says IOC rules for Russian athletes ‘discriminatory’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 1: Mandhana, Shafali open for India vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jon Rahm to stay away from public events after joining LIV Golf
    Reuters
  3. Teams qualified for UEFA Champions League 2023-24 round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Club World Cup: Man City goes for full house of trophies after historic treble last season
    AFP
  5. India women vs England women, Dream 11 prediction: Squads, predicted XIs of IND-W vs ENG-W Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment