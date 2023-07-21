MagazineBuy Print

The Open 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters set off orange flare 

Orange powder was seen near the edge of the 17th green just short of the putting surface but second-round play continued without any delay.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 17:32 IST , HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
A Just Stop Oil protester is driven from the course by security after detaining them at the 17th green during the second round of The 151st Open in Hoylake on Friday.
A Just Stop Oil protester is driven from the course by security after detaining them at the 17th green during the second round of The 151st Open in Hoylake on Friday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Just Stop Oil protesters set off an orange flare next to the 17th green at the British Open on Friday before being driven off the course by the police in a golf buggy.

Orange powder was seen near the edge of the green just short of the putting surface but second-round play continued without any delay.

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted several major sporting events in England this year including the Wimbledon Tennis Championships and the Ashes cricket test at Lord’s.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
