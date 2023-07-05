MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play on third day of Wimbledon

Two protesters from Just Stop Oil ran on to the court and sprinkled the substance before one sat cross-legged on the turf.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 19:20 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
A Just Stop Oil protester being removed by security personnel from Court 18 on day three of the Wimbledon Championships in London.
A Just Stop Oil protester being removed by security personnel from Court 18 on day three of the Wimbledon Championships in London. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

A Just Stop Oil protester being removed by security personnel from Court 18 on day three of the Wimbledon Championships in London. | Photo Credit: AP

Protesters briefly interrupted play on the third day of Wimbledon on Wednesday, releasing orange ticker-tape mixed with jigsaw puzzle pieces on Court 18 during a men’s singles match.

Two protesters from Just Stop Oil ran on to the court holding boxes marked as 1,000-piece jigsaws of Centre Court and sprinkled the contents, halting play between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro.

One of the protesters covered the court quite liberally while the other one aimed mainly wide of the tramlines.

Wimbledon 2023, Day 3 Order of Play: Djokovic, Swiatek in second-round action

Security staff quickly removed the individuals, one of whom sat down cross-legged on the turf. Neither resisted.

The crowd booed the protesters with some heard shouting “Get Off”. Ground staff then swept the court and there appeared to be no damage.

Shortly after the protest, rain returned and the covers were dragged across the court.

“Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the Grounds,” tournament organisers said in a statement.

“Play on the court was temporarily paused and, following a suspension in play due to a rain delay, play is about to resume.”

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that a man and a woman were now in police custody.

Security had been beefed up for the grasscourt Grand Slam, one of the jewels of the British sporting summer, after a spate of protests at high-level events in Britain.

The environmental group disrupted the second Ashes cricket test at Lord’s last week, attempting to spread orange powder on the wicket. They also intervened in this year’s Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield where they smeared orange powder over a table.

This year’s Grand National horse race was also disrupted after animal rights activists attached themselves to fences.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Grigor Dimitrov /

Sho Shimabukuro

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Records broken at the Swimming Championship 2023 in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 5
    Team Sportstar
  3. Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play on third day of Wimbledon
    Reuters
  4. Boxer Antwun Echols, known as ‘Kid Dynamite’, dies in Iowa at age 51
    AP
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Kasatkina speeds through to third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Kasatkina speeds through to third round
    Reuters
  2. Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play on third day of Wimbledon
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Thompson 2nd round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Beckham on Centre Court as the sun comes out at Wimbledon
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic faces Kyrgios-backed Thompson as organisers pray for sun
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Records broken at the Swimming Championship 2023 in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 5
    Team Sportstar
  3. Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play on third day of Wimbledon
    Reuters
  4. Boxer Antwun Echols, known as ‘Kid Dynamite’, dies in Iowa at age 51
    AP
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Kasatkina speeds through to third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment