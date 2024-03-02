Santosh Trophy: Mizoram seals remaining quarterfinal spot as defending champion Karnataka knocked out

Itanagar

Mizoram confirmed its spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 Santosh Trophy with a comprehensive 4-0 win against Railways at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Itanagar, on Saturday.

While the four teams to make it to the knockout stages from Group A were already confirmed on Matchday 4, three of the Group B sides – Manipur, Delhi, and Railways – started on Saturday (Matchday 5), having already qualified.

With Karnataka, Mizoram and Maharashtra in the race for the lone remaining spot, it was the Mizos who stamped their authority with maximum points.

Lalthankima (17’) set the tone for Mizoram early on, as he ran on to a through ball behind the Railways’ defence and slotted it past the ‘keeper. However, Railways – which had already qualified – did not throw the towel, pressing hard for the equaliser in the second half.

And the tactic back-fired, helping Vanlalbiaa Chhangte double the margin in the 81st minute, with a move similar to that of the first goal.

Railways’ disarray debilitated matters for it, with Abhishek Aich conceding an own goal six minutes later and Malsawmfela put the nail in its coffin when the Mizo player, after a one-two with M.S. Dwangliana, found the net with his left foot.

In the second match of the day, Manipur and Delhi – both of whom had already qualified – faced off with the former prevailing with a 2-1 win at the Golden Jubilee Stadium on Saturday.

Manipur captain Phijam Sanathoi Meetei drew first blood in the seventh minute before Rishabh Dobriyal (41’) equalised for Delhi before half-time.

Leimajam Sangkar Singh (66’) put the top spot in the group beyond all doubts, when he slotted home a cut-back from Samson, to hand his side the lead.